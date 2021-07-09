The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 11,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 686,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.