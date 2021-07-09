Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 395,703 shares.The stock last traded at $34.58 and had previously closed at $35.32.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

