BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

