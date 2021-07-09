DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 57.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

