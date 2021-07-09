Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCTX. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.90. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

