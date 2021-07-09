Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ESTA stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

