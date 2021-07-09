Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.81 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $21,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

STBA opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.