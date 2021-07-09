Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

