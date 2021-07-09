Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 924 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,825,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,357,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.83. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

