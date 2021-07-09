Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.96. 3,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 684,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,657. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 722.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

