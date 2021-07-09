Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

