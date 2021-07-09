Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 7.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 39,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,450,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.