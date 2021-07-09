$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $33.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $963.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

