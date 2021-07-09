Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.59. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

