Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.