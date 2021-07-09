Prudential Financial Inc. Has $443,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.34 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.