Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

