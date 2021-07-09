JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $52.69 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

