Prudential Financial Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Unifi worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unifi by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $410.85 million, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

