Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,062 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

