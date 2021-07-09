Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Q2 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 717,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $84,926,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.