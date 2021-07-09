BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncorus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ONCR opened at $12.94 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $650,791.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

