Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to post $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $8,125,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.15. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.