National Bank Financial Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.39.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$21.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

