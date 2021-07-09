Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

