JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 95,846 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSC opened at $15.78 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

