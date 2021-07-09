Raymond James Increases Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOOD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.49 million and a P/E ratio of -254.17. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.