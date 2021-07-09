Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.50.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.63 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

