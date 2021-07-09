Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $5,632,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

