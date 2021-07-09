New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,009,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

SNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

