Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Bally’s worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

