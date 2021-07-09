375,021 Shares in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.