Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 18,076 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

