Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $1,246,752.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HUBS stock opened at $601.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

