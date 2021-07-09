Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells 10,652 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

