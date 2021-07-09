Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

