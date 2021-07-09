Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

