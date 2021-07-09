Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of NYXH stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $36.99.
About Nyxoah
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.