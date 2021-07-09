Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

