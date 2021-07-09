BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.