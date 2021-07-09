Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
