Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

