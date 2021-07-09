Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

