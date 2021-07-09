Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 192,473 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

