Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €779.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €712.90 ($838.71) on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €727.98.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.