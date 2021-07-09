Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:MEG opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

