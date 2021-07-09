Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Masco stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

