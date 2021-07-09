Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

