Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 64,600 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

