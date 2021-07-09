Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

