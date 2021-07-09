Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NET opened at $108.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

