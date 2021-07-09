Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.97.

TXN opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

